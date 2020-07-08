Bucks cut back traveling plans

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says the group that travels to Florida on Thursday for the resumption of the season at Walt Disney World likely won’t include the team’s entire 35-person traveling party.
The Bucks closed their practice facility in Milwaukee after receiving results of their Friday coronavirus testing. Horst declined to say whether the positive test came from a Bucks player or another member of the traveling party.
The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was halted in mid-March due to the pandemic. They return to action July 31 against the Boston Celtics.
Colleges
Wisconsin says seven of its athletes have tested positive for the new coronavirus since the school started testing them a month ago.
School officials previously had said two tested positive out of the 117 athletes who were part of the initial group of tests. The school now has conducted 428 total tests.
Wisconsin isolates individuals who test positive, and the athletic department’s infection response team monitors their recoveries.
School officials aren’t specifying which sports are affected by the positive tests.
- The Ivy League has placed all sports on hold for the rest of the year for its eight schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ivy League becomes the first Division I conference to make the move, which affects the start of basketball season. The league is leaving open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the virus outbreak is better controlled by then.
The Ivy League also was the first conference to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournament on March 10, just ahead of the quick spread of the virus in the Northeast.
- North Carolina says it has paused voluntary football workouts for at least a week after reporting 37 positive test results for the new coronavirus among school athletes, coaches and staff.
The school announced results Wednesday following 429 tests administered to athletes, coaches and athletics staff as they began returning to campus last month. That followed a plan that included athletes receiving multiple tests and a phased return for the school’s varsity programs running from June through early August.
The school didn’t specify which programs were impacted beyond announcing the pause to football workouts, though it said the Orange County Health Department had identified a cluster of five or more related cases.
It’s unclear exactly what date football workouts will resume.
- Stanford announced it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.
Numerous schools have cut athletic programs in recent weeks as the pandemic shut down campuses. Stanford is believed to be the first Power Five school to eliminate any sports programs.
Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemic. The school estimated the cost of sustaining the 11 sports permanently would exceed $200 million.
The contracts of coaches in the 11 sports will be honored, as will the scholarships for the more than 240 athletes affected. All support staff who have been let go will get severance pay.
Baseball
The Detroit Tigers acknowledge an undisclosed number of players on the team have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Tigers general manager Al Avila said some of them were isolated, retested, and passed protocols to resume baseball activities. Avila said in a statement that those who tested positive “are being closely monitored by our medical staff and we hope to have them back on the field soon.“
Avila added that the team will not identify players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work-related injuries.
Auto racing
NASCAR in August will move its road course race from Watkins Glen in upstate New York because of state health restrictions, and the event will shift instead to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
The move means the Cup Series will make its debut on Daytona’s road course, which is used by the IMSA sports car series and incorporates part of the famed 2.5-mile oval.
The race on Aug. 16 was a necessary move from Watkins Glen because NASCAR cannot meet New York’s quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors.
Football
The Baltimore Ravens have informed season ticket holders that their seats will not available this year.
The team says season ticket holders will be offered the same seats in 2021, and money already spent for this season can be used for next year or refunded upon request.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFL games this season are expected to be held without fans or in front of a greatly reduced audience.
According to an email sent Wednesday by the Ravens to the owners of Personal Seat Licenses, the team speculated that stadium capacity — if fans are allowed — would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game.
If fans are permitted to attend, seats would be sold on a game-by-game basis with season ticket holders receiving a priority opportunity to purchase in advance of any public sale.
Gymnastics
Amid turmoil after claims of a bullying culture, Switzerland’s gymnastics federation suspended its head of elite sport during an external inquiry.
The federation fired two rhythmic gymnastics coaches last month after investigating allegations by former athletes of physical and verbal intimidation.
The decision to suspend elite performance head Felix Stingelin from duty was taken both to protect him during the inquiry and to allow his department to continue work, the governing body said.
