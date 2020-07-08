Bucks cut back traveling plans

Avila added that the team will not identify players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work-related injuries.

Auto racing

NASCAR in August will move its road course race from Watkins Glen in upstate New York because of state health restrictions, and the event will shift instead to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The move means the Cup Series will make its debut on Daytona’s road course, which is used by the IMSA sports car series and incorporates part of the famed 2.5-mile oval.

The race on Aug. 16 was a necessary move from Watkins Glen because NASCAR cannot meet New York’s quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors.

Football

The Baltimore Ravens have informed season ticket holders that their seats will not available this year.

The team says season ticket holders will be offered the same seats in 2021, and money already spent for this season can be used for next year or refunded upon request.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFL games this season are expected to be held without fans or in front of a greatly reduced audience.