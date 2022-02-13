Bucks' Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand injury

The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand.

Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surgery. Budenholzer also expressed confidence that Connaughton will be available before the end of the regular season.

Connaughton, 29, is scoring a career-high 10.1 points per game this season. The 6-foot-5 guard also is averaging 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 27 minutes.

The injury to Connaughton and the trade of Donte DiVincenzo hinders the Bucks’ backcourt depth. The Bucks dealt DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday as part of a four-team trade in which they acquired veteran center Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golf

Former U.S. Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71 on Sunday in Barwon Heads, Australia.

Green, who won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019, returned from a three-month layoff to win her first professional title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

She had bogeys on the second and seventh holes but carded three birdies over the last seven holes to extend her margin in blustery conditions.

Karis Davidson and Whitney Hillier started and finished the final round in a share of second spot, both finishing with even-par 72s. Hillier narrowly missed a birdie putt on the last hole that would have given her outright second.

Su Oh and Cassie Porter finished in a tie for fourth at 5 under.

Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander’s first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.

Fox went into the final round in Abu Dhabi with a six-shot lead — on 19 under — and a load of nerves.

He bogeyed two of his first six holes to allow the field to close in, but played the final 11 holes in 4 under and wound up shooting 3-under 69 for 22 under overall.

