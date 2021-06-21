Bucks: Collins' size a key in Hawks' matchup against Giannis, Bucks

Collins was an important first step in general manager Travis Schlenk’s rebuilding plan. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, who led the Hawks with 27 points on Sunday night, were drafted in the first round in 2018.

This is the first postseason for Collins, Young and Huerter.

“I’m just happy to be here with the brothers that I love and having us get the win and move on to the next round,” Collins said. “No complaints. I’m all for it, the environment and the atmosphere.”

The Hawks are making their first appearance in the conference finals since 2015, when they were swept by Cleveland. Atlanta has never advanced to the NBA Finals. The Hawks’ only championship came in 1958 when the team was based in St. Louis.

With the chance the Hawks could lose Collins in free agency, his name was mentioned in trade talks during the season.

“We’ve been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team, a big part of our franchise,” Schlenk said after trading Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers for Lou Williams in March.

Schlenk said he “never had any serious conversations with any team” about trading Collins this year.

Things could get more serious heading into free agency.