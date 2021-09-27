Bucks: Champions raring and ready to run it back

None of those teams were able to duplicate their accomplishment the following season. Only one made it as far as the conference finals while two lost in the conference semifinals and a fourth was eliminated in the first round.

This Bucks team will face the same challenges as those Spurs teams did, including the need to get new faces acclimated into the team's system, the pressure of living up to expectations and previous accomplishments, and most notably, having to play an entire season with a massive target on its back.

The league's bottom-feeders will take the floor looking to make a name for themselves by knocking off the champs while the teams Milwaukee beat en route to the title — especially the Brooklyn Nets — will go into games feeling like there's a score to settle.

"The first year Golden State won (the championship), they beat us in the playoffs in the first round," point guard Jrue Holiday said, referencing his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. "When we came back and played them the next year, I was like, 'Man, I need this one.' So I'm pretty sure there are a couple of playoff teams out there that want to beat us."