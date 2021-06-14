Bucks: Brooklyn faces uphill battle with Irving, Harden hurt

When one star goes down, the other two have to pick up the slack. That workload caught up to Harden, who shouldered the load while both Irving and Durant missed games earlier this season, and succumbed to a strained hamstring, his first real injury ever. If the Nets rush Harden back — and history would suggest that he wants to play — they run the risk of re-injury, a loss on top of another loss.

And with both Irving and Harden out, the workload intensifies for Durant, whose Achilles tendon alone is worth nine figures. History has already been kind to Durant, who has emerged from the ashes of the operating table one of the best players to ever recover from the dreaded Achilles tear. But he was never supposed to be the only star on the floor, especially not in must-win playoff games.

“It is tricky with Kevin. We all have to pitch in, we all got to play together, we have to move the ball. And I thought tonight, we got a little single-minded looking for Kevin every time.” Nash said postgame. “(It) puts a little bit too much pressure on him and it makes us a little predictable, I thought, which puts a lot of burden on him.”

This is the Nets’ living, breathing nightmare.