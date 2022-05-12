Bucks breakout for bottom of Bucks package on the cover.

Bucks vs. Celtics WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

SERIES: Bucks lead best of seven Eastern Conference semifinals 3-2. If the Celtics win Friday, the deciding game will be played at 2:30 p.m., Sunday in Boston.

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM).

NEED TO KNOW: The Bucks took the series lead with a Game 5 comeback as Bobby Portis scored the go-ahead basket on a putback of a missed Antetokounmpo free throw with 15 seconds left. Jrue Holiday sealed the victory by getting a block and a steal in the last 10 seconds. Antetokounmpo had 40 points. The team that has led entering the fourth quarter has lost the last three games of this series.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Rebounding. Over the past two games, the Bucks have outrebounded the Celtics 97-74 and own a 32-18 advantage in second-chance points.

INJURY WATCH: Bucks F Khris Middleton has missed eight straight playoff games with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Celtics F/C Robert Williams III has missed two straight games with a sore left knee.

PRESSURE IS ON: Celtics F Jayson Tatum. The three-time All-Star has been productive, scoring 34 points in Game 5 and 30 in Game 4. But he’s just 5 of 27 from 3-point range over his last three games after going 9 of 19 from beyond the arc in the first two games of this series. Tatum will need to regain his 3-point accuracy for the Celtics to win this series.

