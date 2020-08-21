Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks still haven't figured out how to slow down Nikola Vucevic. They did shut down his Orlando Magic teammates well enough to tie the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee rode a fast start to beat the Magic 111-96 on Thursday night in Game 2. The victory came two days after the team that boasted the NBA's best regular-season record opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.

"There's an urgency," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm not going to say there's a fear factor — being down — but you know you have to be urgent."

Milwaukee bounced back Thursday, building a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter. Orlando had no points in the paint for the entire first quarter and went nearly eight minutes without a basket during a first-half stretch.

Antetokounmpo said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer set the tone for Thursday's game with the message he delivered during a film session.