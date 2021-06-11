Bucks: Blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

"Someone was going to win ugly," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "And it was them tonight."

Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks. Middleton bounced back in a big way after shooting a combined 13 of 43 in the first two games of the series.

That was barely enough.

"At the end of the day, a win is a win," Antetokounmpo said. "It doesn't matter if you win by 30. It doesn't matter if you win by one. You can go back home and celebrate the 'W.' "

The Bucks raced to a 21-point lead but had to come from behind, scoring the final six points after Durant's 3-pointer made it 83-80 with 1:23 to play.

"We didn't make shots down the stretch," Durant said. "I think we rushed a couple opportunities there."

Holiday scored just nine points and shot 4 of 14 but made the biggest basket of the night.

Brooklyn led 83-82 when Brown missed a jumper with just over 20 seconds left. Antetokounmpo got the rebound, the Bucks worked the ball upcourt and Holiday drove to the basket to put Milwaukee ahead for good 84-83.

Milwaukee's defense took over from there as it continued its resurgent performance after the Game 3 fiasco.