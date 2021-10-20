Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets

The Nets were missing star guard Kyrie Irving, who isn't with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A New York mandate requires professional athletes on local teams to be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues. Rather than using Irving exclusively in road games, the Nets decided he wouldn't play or practice with them at all until he could be a full participant.

After receiving their rings, raising a banner and watching a highlight video of their first NBA championship since 1971, the Bucks defeated the team that nearly eliminated them in the second round of the playoffs. Antetokounmpo acknowledged that he teared up a little bit during the pregame ceremony.

"When they were playing those videos, you cannot help yourself but get emotional," Antetokounmpo said. "Looking back to the journey, where we started from and where we are right now."

Milwaukee rallied from a 2-0 deficit and won Game 7 at Brooklyn in overtime after Durant's foot barely crept across the 3-point arc in the final seconds of regulation, turning a potential series-winning 3-pointer into a game-tying 2-point basket.