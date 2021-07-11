Bucks: Assistant coach Vin Baker lost millions to addiction, found salvation

"It's a miracle how the story has turned around," Baker said.

He had a chance to work for the Bucks under Jason Kidd, but the lack of a guaranteed contract put his return to the NBA on pause. He began working on Bucks' TV broadcasts in 2016. He worked with big men around the league before getting a full-time coaching spot with the Bucks in 2018. He stayed with the organization when Budenholzer took over before the 2018-19 season.

His bond with members of the organization is undeniable. He spent two months last offseason working with Antetokounmpo in Greece, where their relationship deepened with the Bucks' star in his home country.

"One night we were we were talking and we had never had this conversation. And Giannis said to me, we were at dinner, and he said 'Coach, like your story's amazing. Like, I cannot believe it … it's hard for me to even fathom what you've been through.

"He was in awe that I had made it back from what I had gone through and I didn't even realize he knew the extent of it."

But Baker is determined that people know what he's been through, what he's experienced, because it can provide perspective. It can provide comfort. It can provide hope.