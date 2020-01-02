Bucks: Antetokounmpo scores 32, Bucks hold off Wolves 106-104

Napier, starting in place of Teague, scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half, but then had just seven after the break.

Milwaukee slumped out of the gate. The Bucks had just four points through the first six minutes and didn't take a lead until Lopez converted a three-point play to make it 31-29 with 8:41 left in the second quarter.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

They went into halftime with a 52-51 lead despite shooting 34% from the floor. Minnesota connected at a 41.7% clip but made only 3 of 14 3-pointers while the Bucks knocked down 8 of 26 from beyond the arc.

A 15-6 run capped off by Antetokounmpo's 3 out of halftime put the Bucks ahead by 10 and they took a 77-71 lead into the fourth.

Culver's driving dunk over Lopez got the Timberwolves within a basket with 9:38 to play but he was called for a technical foul on the play that ultimately set up Kyle Korver's 3 to put the Bucks back up by six, 87-81 with 8:45 remaining.

Minnesota responded with five straight points to pull within one but Antetokounmpo's driving layup and Middleton's 3 snuffed out the rally.