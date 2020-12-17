Bucks: Antetokounmpo says he wanted to repay Milwaukee's loyalty FRI

Antetokounmpo, 26, said he didn't let any teammates know his decision before announcing it on social media because he didn't want the news to leak. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he found out while pulling out of a parking garage when he saw that his sons had texted him the tweet with Antetokounmpo's announcement.

"Players like Giannis are very, very rare and very, very unique," Budenholzer said. "This commitment from him just means the world to all of us. He believes in the city, he believes in the organization and he believes in his teammates. You just feel like you have a chance to do something special because of his specialness."

Antetokounmpo already has done more for the Bucks then they ever could have imagined when they selected him with the 15th pick in the 2013 draft. The two-time MVP and reigning NBA defensive player of the year believes there's still more to do.

"Being able to give back to this city and this organization means a lot," Antetokounmpo said. "I'll be ecstatic if we could be able to bring a championship to Milwaukee. I'll be probably the happiest person ever."

Note

Antetokounmpo has appeared in a government ad in his native Greece, released ahead of Christmas to urge people to observe public safety measures during the pandemic.