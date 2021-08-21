Bucks' Antetokounmpo joins Brewers' ownership group

But the two-time NBA MVP said he wanted to team up with the Brewers to show his support to the city of Milwaukee.

“Milwaukee made me who I am today,” said Antetokounmpo, who signed a supermax contract extension with the Bucks in December. “It made me a better person. This is basically my home. I’ve become a father here. I’ve become a leader here. I’ve become a champion here, and I want to be involved. I want to be involved in the community as much as possible. I know Milwaukee invested a lot in me, and I want to invest a lot of me back into the city of Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo knows the city very well. But admitted that he still has plenty to learn about the ame of baseball.

“Obviously growing up in Europe, there’s not a lot of baseball over there,” he said. “I can tell you when I was introduced to baseball. I was 18. It was the first day I came to Milwaukee. I came to a game. But I know Christian Yelich. I know he’s a great player.”

The Brewers sure know Antetokoumpo, though.

Attanasio said about 20 Brewers players were watching from a Fiserv Forum suite when Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the Bucks’ first championship since 1971.