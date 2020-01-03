Bucks: Antetokounmpo and Doncic among early All-Star vote leaders

Dallas' Luka Doncic received more fan votes than any other player in the opening week of balloting for the NBA All-Star Game.
The NBA released the first voting totals on Thursday and Doncic has received 1,073,957 – 599 more than Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is the only other player to top the million-vote mark so far, putting him well on his way to what would be a 16th consecutive All-Star appearance.
James, Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard are the runaway leaders in the Western Conference front court. Doncic and Houston's James Harden also are off to enormous leads in the West guards race.
In the East, Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are the leaders for the three starting front court spots. Atlanta's Trae Young has gotten the most votes so far in the East guard race, about 11,000 ahead of Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving. Boston's Kemba Walker is 450 votes back of Irving.
Other notables from the first week of fan voting, which began on Christmas Day: Boston's Tacko Fall is sixth in the East front court balloting, Golden State's Stephen Curry is fourth in the West guard vote so far despite being sidelined by injury, and Portland's Carmelo Anthony is holding the No. 8 spot in the West front court race.
Fan voting continues through Jan. 20. The starters for the game – three front court, two guards per team – will be determined through a system that gives fans 50 percent of the vote, players 25 percent and a media panel the remaining 25 percent.
Starters and the two player captains who will draft teams will be announced on Jan. 23. The reserves, who are selected by NBA coaches, will be revealed on Jan. 30.
The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago.
Note
Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.
While leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 13-2 record in December, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points (1st in Eastern Conference), 12.4 rebounds (4th in Eastern Conference) and 5.2 assists per game. He also shot 55 percent from the field and 39.4 percent on 3-pointers.
In 13 games last month, Antetokounmpo tallied nine games with 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, including five with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, and posted his third triple-double of the season.
On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, 2nd in NBA) and rebounds (13.0, 6th in NBA) per game in addition to 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest.
Antetokounmpo has now won the award in six of the last seven months. Overall this is the seventh time Antetokounmpo has earned Player of the Month in his career.
Also, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December,.
In December, Budenholzer led the Bucks to the best record, most wins and fewest losses in the NBA at 13-2.
In his second season as head coach of the Bucks, Budenholzer has led the team to the best start in franchise history and the best record in the NBA at 31-5.
The Bucks currently lead the league the scoring averaging 119.4 points per game, are outscoring their opponents by a league-best 12.9 points per game.