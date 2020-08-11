Buckls: Raptors beat Bucks 114-106; key players for both teams sit WEDS

Rookie Matt Thomas scored a season-high 22 points. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was glad to see Boucher and Thomas and step up. Boucher averages 6.1 points per game and Thomas averages 4.3.

"The other guys want to play more than they're playing, and it's hard to find them room sometimes," Nurse said. "It's just a numbers game. I believe in both of them."

Norman Powell added points 21 for the Raptors, who improved to 5-1 in the restart.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who fell to 2-4 since the restart.

"Most concerning is continued not (having) the effort and execution defensively, not being who we are, being as good and committed as we are on that end of the court," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Notes

A small amount of water dripped onto the floor near midcourt before the start of the game. An NBA spokesman said the issue might have been condensation. The game started on time, and gameplay was not affected.