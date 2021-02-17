Buccaneers' Jackson suffered from alcoholism

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and other health issues, according to autopsy reports, prior to being found dead in a Brandon hotel room, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday.
Jackson’s family also has concerns he may have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with concussions.
Those revelations were made by Chronister during an appearance on the M.J. Morning Show on Q105-FM.
Jackson, 38, was found dead Monday after a 911 call Monday from the Homewood Suites in Brandon, where he had been living since Jan. 11.
Baseball
Mets manager Luis Rojas condemned the behavior of former New York hitting performance coordinator Ryan Ellis on Wednesday but said he never witnessed his longtime coworker act inappropriately after Ellis was fired recently for sexual harassment.
The Athletic reported Wednesday that in the summer of 2018, three female Mets employees complained to human resources that Ellis, then the minor league hitting coordinator, had directed lewd comments to them in person and via text message.
Ellis, promoted to the big league coaching staff last summer, was fired last month after New York investigated the matter for a second time. His dismissal came shortly after the club fired newly hired general manager Jared Porter for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway, now the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, was suspended this month and is under investigation amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
- The Cubs bolstered their pitching depth, agreeing to contracts with veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Pedro Strop.
Workman received a $1 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.
The 35-year-old Strop returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training, according to a second person familiar with the contract who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal includes a March 30 opt-out date.