Buccaneers get Brady more help

Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.
The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection bolsters an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for Tom Brady.
Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.
Brown, 32, is the latest high-profile addition around Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this year after a historic 20-season run in New England that included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy have also joined Brady in Tampa Bay, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007.
Since-deleted videos and photos of Daniel and Saquon Barkley partying indoors without masks hit Instagram early Saturday morning on the account of a man who goes by the name DJ Lugghead, as first reported by NJ.com
- .
Jones is seen with a woman and the DJ inside a bar in one video, all three without masks. Jones takes a drink from the woman and sips it.
A photo of Jones, Barkley and the DJ inside a bar — all without masks — was captioned “Rockin wit Danny dimes and Saquon.”
Another video appears to show Barkley, with a torn right ACL, riding a bicycle and jamming out on the street with others to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”
Lugghead has told multiple publications that the images were from last year, but a source familiar with the situation said the video of Jones was taken on Friday night.
Golf
Ally McDonald held onto the lead Saturday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round at Greensboro, Ga.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 27-year-old from Mississippi had a 13-under 203 total on the Great Waters Course. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was second after a 69.
“I’m excited with the position I’m in,” McDonald said. “Mentally, I think I handled myself really well. Ready to take on tomorrow.”
Four strokes ahead of Pagdanganan with two holes to play, McDonald bogeyed the par-3 17th, while playing partner Pagdanganan closed with two birdies.
McDonald bogeyed the first hole and made a big mid-round run with five birdies in an eight-hole stretch.
“I played some really solid golf after I kind of settled in,” McDonald said. “Made a few bad swings towards the end of the round, but I’m not going to discredit how I really did settle in and played solid golf for most of my holes.”
Pagdanganan, a member of Arizona’s 2018 NCAA championship team after starting her college career at Gonzaga, is making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall.
“There was like a huge sigh of relief after I made my last putt,” Pagdanganan said. “It was a little frustrating. I was hitting so many good shots but couldn’t get any putts to drop. Overall, I’m still pretty happy with how I played.”
Danielle Kang was third at 11 under after a 70 in the event added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months.
Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined.
“I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video message on his social media accounts on Saturday.
Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.
Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!