Buccaneers get Brady more help

McDonald bogeyed the first hole and made a big mid-round run with five birdies in an eight-hole stretch.

“I played some really solid golf after I kind of settled in,” McDonald said. “Made a few bad swings towards the end of the round, but I’m not going to discredit how I really did settle in and played solid golf for most of my holes.”

Pagdanganan, a member of Arizona’s 2018 NCAA championship team after starting her college career at Gonzaga, is making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall.

“There was like a huge sigh of relief after I made my last putt,” Pagdanganan said. “It was a little frustrating. I was hitting so many good shots but couldn’t get any putts to drop. Overall, I’m still pretty happy with how I played.”

Danielle Kang was third at 11 under after a 70 in the event added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months.

Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined.