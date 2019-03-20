The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust as assistant coaches, becoming the first NFL team with two female coaches on their staff.
Locust and Javadifar are also the first full-time female coaches in franchise history.
Locust will be an assistant defensive line coach and Javadifar an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
"I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in a statement.
"Sometimes, all you need is the right organization to offer up the opportunity. The Glazer family and our general manager, Jason Licht, were extremely supportive of my decision, and I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff."
Locust joins the Bucs after working as the defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Last year, Locust served as a defensive coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens during the team's training camp.
Javadifar has most recently worked as a physical therapist in Seattle. A native of Queens, Javadifar played basketball at Pace University in New York.
• Trevor Siemian has joined the Jets to be Sam Darnold's backup.
The veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal Wednesday with New York , which was in the market for an experienced QB while Josh McCown mulls his playing future.
A person with direct knowledge of the contract says it is worth $2 million, with a maximum value of $3 million with incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of contracts.
The 27-year-old Siemian spent last season with Minnesota, but was with Denver the previous three years. He has 30 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions in 26 games, including 25 starts.
• The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Tennessee right guard Josh Kline for their thin offensive line.
Kline's three-year deal, valued at $15.75 million, was done Wednesday as Kline finished a visit to team headquarters. Kline's streak of 46 games started is the longest active run among all NFL guards. He played three seasons with the Titans.
Undrafted out of Kent State in 2013, Kline landed with the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl after the 2014 season and became a full-time starter in 2015.
The Vikings released Mike Remmers and let Tom Compton sign with the New York Jets, losing both starting guards. Nick Easton, their starting left guard in 2017, became a free agent. The only other guard currently on the roster is Danny Isidora.
College football
Penn State will collect hundreds of thousands of dollars left over from the defunct charity for youth founded by convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, settling claims from a threatened civil lawsuit.
The university and the state attorney general's office both confirmed this week that an agreement was reached recently.
The university said it also will receive additional payments from entities that ensured The Second Mile, although the terms are confidential.
When Penn State took steps in 2017 to sue The Second Mile it did not spell out why it was going after it and Jack Raykovitz, who was the charity's president when Sandusky was arrested in 2011.
Auto racing
Danica Patrick may be done as a race car driver, but she’s still traveling in circles.
Patrick is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where she officially retired from the sport last year, as a studio analyst for NBC’s inaugural Indy 500 telecast on May 26.
The retired IndyCar and NASCAR driver, whose hiring the network announced Wednesday, will lend her insights and characteristic candor to pre-race, in-race, and post-race coverage alongside host Mike Tirico.
Patrick also will part of NBC’s Indy 500 pole-day coverage on May 19.
