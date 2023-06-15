Bryce M. Holland, 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Bryce M. Holland
Related to this story
Most Popular
“The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.
STURTEVANT — Fans of “Racine’s Original Kringle” can breathe a sigh of relief.
The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick ‘n Save.
RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have …