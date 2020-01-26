Bryant's death devastates many

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

They did not participate in the tip off to start the game. Instead, Fred VanVleet took the ball and held onto it for a 24-second shot clock violation, to honor Bryant’s former number he wore with the Lakers. Dejounte Murry then did the same thing for the Spurs. The crowd was chanting “Kobe! Kobe!” as this was going on. Lonnie Walker IV is visibly upset. He was crying and wiping away tears during pre-game as the Spurs honored Kobe with a moment of silence.

Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim previously worked with Bryant with Team USA. Bryant won two gold medals for the United States in 2008 and 2012.

“He was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around,” Boeheim tweeted. “I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with Team USA. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family.”

Bryant’s death reverberated beyond sports. In 2018, he won an Academy Award in the animated short film category.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued a statement regarding about Bryant that read: