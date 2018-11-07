Wisconsin Democrats hope to take Ryan's seat, other offices

FILE - This combination of file photos shows candidates for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District seat in the November 2018 election from left, Republican Bryan Steil, and Democrat Randy Bryce. They are running for the seat currently held by retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan. (Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP, File)

Republican Bryan Steil has won the 1st Congressional House race against Democrat Randy Bryce in a race to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.

After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Ryan, R-Janesville, endorsed his former staffer, Steil, helping clear the field for him in the GOP primary.

Bryce, meanwhile, used Ryan as his foil. Initially Bryce’s bid was about toppling Ryan, but it morphed into beating someone who would continue Ryan’s policies. 

Steil, running for office for the first time, emphasized his background as an attorney for Charter Nex, a Milton packaging manufacturer, and as a University of Wisconsin System Regent since 2016.

 Bryce said being an ironworker helped him understand the struggles of working people. A U.S. Army veteran, he become increasingly politically active during the 2011 Act 10 protests and twice ran unsuccessfully for state Legislature.
 

EARLIER STORY: Republican Bryan Steil had a strong lead in early polling in the race for the 1st District seat in Congress.

With 35 of 69 precincts reporting in Racine County, Steil was leading Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia, 25,250 votes to 18,797. Independent Ken Yorgan of Racine had 1,485 votes.

In Walworth County, with 35 of 69 precincts reporting, Steil had 16,843 votes to Bryce's 9,139 and Yorgan's 831 votes.

The district also includes Kenosha County and parts of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

