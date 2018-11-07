Republican Bryan Steil has won the 1st Congressional House race against Democrat Randy Bryce in a race to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.
After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Ryan, R-Janesville, endorsed his former staffer, Steil, helping clear the field for him in the GOP primary.
Bryce, meanwhile, used Ryan as his foil. Initially Bryce’s bid was about toppling Ryan, but it morphed into beating someone who would continue Ryan’s policies.
Steil, running for office for the first time, emphasized his background as an attorney for Charter Nex, a Milton packaging manufacturer, and as a University of Wisconsin System Regent since 2016.
Bryce said being an ironworker helped him understand the struggles of working people. A U.S. Army veteran, he become increasingly politically active during the 2011 Act 10 protests and twice ran unsuccessfully for state Legislature.
EARLIER STORY: Republican Bryan Steil had a strong lead in early polling in the race for the 1st District seat in Congress.
With 35 of 69 precincts reporting in Racine County, Steil was leading Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia, 25,250 votes to 18,797. Independent Ken Yorgan of Racine had 1,485 votes.
In Walworth County, with 35 of 69 precincts reporting, Steil had 16,843 votes to Bryce's 9,139 and Yorgan's 831 votes.
The district also includes Kenosha County and parts of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
3 time loser. You think the tinfoil cookie duster just might have gotten the message by now?
Good. The inevitable has happened. How do you put a stool pigeon like that up against an intelligent man? Hoping Democrats will just vote for power and he was a guy who can't even answer questions in public to do it. At least the campaign strangeos will be gone,
Randy can now go back to jail
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.