BOSTON — David Krejci, Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand each scored during a four-minute span at the end of the first period and the Boston Bruins beat the Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night to snap Chicago’s seven-game winning streak.
Krejci scored again in the third period, when Marchand picked up his third assist, to help the Bruins win for the fifth time in six games. Jake DeBrusk and Heinen each had a goal and two assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots for Boston. Peter Cehlarik also scored for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists.
Collin Delia made 31 saves, and Alex DeBrincat and Duncan Keith scored for Chicago, which hadn’t lost since Jan. 17. Patrick Kane had an assist for the 14th straight game, tying Stan Mikita for the longest assist streak in the history of the Original Six franchise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.