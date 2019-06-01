Stanley Cup Bruins Blues Hockey

Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) celebrates after a shot by teammate Marcus Johansson, not shown, got past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, right, for a score during the third period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday in St. Louis. The Bruins won 7-2 and lead the series 2-1. 

 JEFF ROBERSON, Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins' best players took the criticism to heart.

They weren't good enough through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final and needed to be better. And they were.

The stars came out on Saturday night and led Boston to a 7-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Bergeron and defenseman Torey Krug each scored a goal and had two assists, David Pastrnak scored his first goal of the series and the top power-play unit was a perfect 4 for 4.

Boston chased Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, silenced actor and Blues super fan Jon Hamm and a raucous crowd that was fired up for the first Cup Final game in St. Louis in 49 years. The Bruins survived an initial onslaught and then took it to the home team.

Nothing was more important for the Bruins than the first line of Brad Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak getting going after no even-strength points through the first two games. They combined for five points a decidedly better effort at 5-on-5 and on the power play.

"We spent less time in our zone," Bergeron said moments after the win. "When we do that we have more energy on offense."

Game 4 is Monday night.

Playoff MVP front-runner Tuukka Rask was solid as usual in goal with 27 saves, and the Bruins continued to get contributions all over their lineup. Trade deadline pickup Charlie Coyle continued his hot run with his eighth goal of the playoffs, fourth-liner Sean Kuraly scored his second in three games and Marcus Johansson added goal No. 7 in the final minutes.

That recipe for success has the Bruins two victories away from their first Stanley Cup since 2011 and Boston's third in a row in the four major North American professional sports.

