Bruce Raffensperger.jpg

Raffensperger

Bruce W. Raffensperger, 29, 400 block of High Street, contributing to truancy (two counts), neglecting a child (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments