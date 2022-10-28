 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruce E. Rogers Jr.

Bruce Rogers Jr.

Bruce E. Rogers Jr., 600 block of Seventh Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of controlled substance, possession of THC.

