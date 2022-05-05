Bruce A. Wardell, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bruce A. Wardell, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.
Police say the investigation is being hampered by uncooperative witnesses.
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Neither side has given specifics on where negotiations have broken down. "The working class just needs more love," said one employee on the picket line.
A Racine man behind the wheel of an automobile allegedly drove off with a woman partially out of the car window before getting into a rollover crash Saturday.
A Racine man allegedly splashed hot grease onto a woman and fired a gun at the intersection of 17th Street and Packard Avenue last month.
The word "gay" wasn't said much during Noah Michelson's youth in Racine, and it certainly wasn't often used in a positive way. Have things changed?
Multiple homes were hit, but no one was injured, during a shootout between the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday evening, the Racine Police Department has reported.
Three women in total have been officially accused of harboring Terry Jackson.
A jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court was called off following a last-minute plea deal between the state and defense resolved the case.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.