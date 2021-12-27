Brrr...Garden, Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe offered at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., jumps into the winter season with an outdoor beer garden and a snow globe experience.

The zoo will host a BRRR ... Garden beer and food tasting from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, outdoors in the Safari Base Camp Pavilion with space heaters.

The event includes sampling of 24 beers from local breweries; six food stations with soups, macaroni and cheese, sliders and sweet treats; and an exclusive Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be sold.

Tickets cost $40 for drinking or $30 for ages 3 and older non-drinking. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon Jan. 21 or when sold out. Go to racinezoo.org.

Foom Jan. 28 through March 13, the zoo is offering Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe rentals.

The globes can be rented from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, in 90-minute time slots.

The snow globe is comprised of a PVC frame covered with a clear marine poly cover. The dome is 12 feet in diameter and 7 feet tall at the apex.

During the 90-minute time slots, groups of up to eight people will get food, drinks, tables, chairs, games and an encounter with one of the zoo’s many animal ambassadors.

The globe also includes a music speaker, but customers must bring their own music source. The games provided will include both children’s and adult games such as Pictionary and Uno.

People have a choice of five packages ranging in price from $175 for a non-alcohol experience to $350 for the “everything package.” In between are a beer package, wine package or beer and wine package, each for $225. Each booking comes with a zoo admission for another day.

Reservations can be made online at racinezoo.org.

