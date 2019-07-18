The Browns Lake Aquaducks perform weekly professional-style water skiing shows at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday nights at Fischer Park on Durand Avenue in the Town of Burlington. A junior show precedes the main event at 5 p.m. that are free to the public. There will also be special weekend shows on Labor Day weekend at 6 p.m Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. The junior show is at 4:30 p.m. on those days.

Photos are from the Aquaducks' Venetian Night show, Saturday, July 6, 2019. 

