The Cleveland Browns dropped Corey Coleman.
After two disappointing, injury-slowed seasons, Coleman was traded Sunday night to the Buffalo Bills for an undisclosed draft pick.
Coleman has been a bust with the Browns, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in 2016 — the first selection by Cleveland’s previous, analytics-driven front office. Coleman played in just 19 games over two seasons because of injuries, and he never developed into the big-play receiver Cleveland thought it was getting, so the Browns decided to get something for him while they could.
Coleman’s tenure with the Browns will be best remembered for his drop late in the fourth quarter in last season’s finale at Pittsburgh that sealed the Browns’ 0-16 finish.
This is the second major trade this year between the Browns and Bills. In March, Cleveland acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo. Taylor led the Bills to a playoff berth last season and he’s expected to start for the Browns while rookie Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, learns and develops.
EAGLES: A Super Bowl victory gave Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman more job security.
The Eagles signed their coach and executive vice president of football operations to contract extensions through the 2022 season. Coming off the franchise’s first championship since 1960, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Pederson is entering his third season as coach. He originally signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2020.
Roseman began his career with the team as an unpaid intern in 2000, rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, overcame a season in exile in 2015 after losing a power struggle to former coach Chip Kelly and returned to put together a championship team.
BILLS: Coach Sean McDermott is not pleased with receiver Kelvin Benjamin questioning why the Carolina Panthers drafted him, and criticizing former teammate Cam Newton’s accuracy.
McDermott says “there’s a time and a place” to discuss those things, adding “this was not one of them.” McDermott says he’s informed Benjamin this is not how he wants his players to air their grievances.
McDermott spoke Sunday before the Bills returned to practice following a day off, and two days after Benjamin voiced his criticisms in an interview with The Athletic.
Benjamin was quoted as saying getting drafted by the Panthers was “a bad fit from the get-go,” when asked to assess his final 2½ seasons in Carolina. Without mentioning Newton specifically, Benjamin said he could have been more productive with “any other quarterback.”
49ERS: San Francisco newcomer Richard Sherman will miss the next week of training camp and the 49ers’ preseason opener after straining a hamstring in practice Friday.
“We’re definitely going to rest him at least a week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday. “We don’t think it should be long term. It’s Grade 1, it’s a little higher than we expected so we got to be careful with that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.