Browns landing WR Cooper in trade with Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns weren’t willing to wait for free agency or the NFL draft to get their No. 1 wide receiver.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry filled his club’s biggest need on Saturday by agreeing to acquire Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.

Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season. He’d be a prime target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, assuming he returns as Cleveland’s starter following an injury-altered season.

The Cowboys were intent on dealing Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension in 2019 and hasn’t produced the way Dallas had hoped. He was likely to be released if the Cowboys couldn’t strike a deal, and the Browns jumped at the chance to get the 27-year-old before he hit the market.

Cooper spent the past four seasons with Dallas. He had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. A three-time Pro Bowler, he has had five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro — two with Dallas, two with the Raiders and in the season he split with both teams after being traded in 2018.

He immediately would move to the top of Cleveland’s depth chart, and his addition would likely have the Browns focusing on other needs in free agency and perhaps a defensive player instead of a receiver with the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft.

Once Beckham left in November, the Browns were without an experienced receiver capable of stretching defenses. Also, No. 2 wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and struggled the rest of the season, posting career lows in catches, yards and TDs while missing five games.

Landry’s days with Cleveland appeared numbered. Not long after agreeing to get Cooper, the Browns gave Landry permission to seek a trade, the person said. He is scheduled to make $15.1 million next season, and his salary-cap hit is $16.379 million, so the Browns could save nearly $15 million on their cap by trading or releasing Landry.

The five-time Pro Bowler played a vital role in the Browns improving their culture, and it’s not out of the question that he could stay if he restructures his deal.

Cleveland may still add more receiving depth via free agency or in a draft loaded with talented prospects. At this point, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz are their only other proven players at the position.

TEXANS: A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Houston police began investigating Watson in April 2021 after a criminal complaint was filed. The FBI also was reviewing the allegations.

Prosecutors presented evidence and testimony to the grand jury for over six hours on Friday related to nine criminal complaints against Watson, Johna Stallings, chief of the adult sex crimes and trafficking division with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. She declined to say what possible charges were presented to the grand jury for consideration.

“We respect the grand jury’s decision,” Stallings said.

Stallings said that decision ended criminal proceedings related to Watson in Harris County, where Houston is located.

FALCONS: Just a few days before the league’s legal tampering period opens on Monday, the Falcons created $12 million in salary space by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract on Friday, according to NFL Media.

Ryan is due to make $23.75 million in salary in 2022. His cap number was set to be $48.66 million. Ryan has restructured his contract four times to help the Falcons. He was signed to a six-year, $150 million contract in 2017.

The Falcons will focus on re-signing their own players and then do some value shopping after all of the free agent blockbuster deals are done. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said there would not be a bunch of deals early on at the start of free agency.

“The first thing we have to do is create low cap space,” Fontenot said. “Then, number one is our players and we have a lot of players. ... We have a lot of players that we want to re-sign.”

The Falcons got underneath the $208.2 million salary cap when wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games.

