Browns Lake Aquaducks season to begin

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free professional style water-ski shows that include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave. (Highway 11).

The first show is at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Shows then run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Aug. 4; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18, and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3. There is no show July 21 due to the state tournament.

The Venetian Night show is July 2.

Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 23-Aug. 4; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25; and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3.

The team strives for excellence every year and competes in state and national water ski tournaments, bringing home both national champion and state champion titles.

For more information, go to aquaducks.org.

