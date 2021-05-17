 Skip to main content
Browns Lake Aquaducks season to begin May 29
Browns Lake Aquaducks season to begin May 29

Browns Lake Aquaducks

Browns Lake Aquaducks

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free professional style water-ski shows that include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave.

The first show is at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Shows then run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 3-Aug. 5; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19, and 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 4. There is no show July 15 due to the state tournament.

The Venetian Night show is July 3. A show will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 24-Aug. 5; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19; and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 4.

The team strives for excellence every year and competes in state and national water ski tournaments, bringing home both national champion and state champion titles.

For more information, go to aquaducks.org.

