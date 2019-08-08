Duke Johnson got his wish, and the Cleveland Browns got more than expected for him.
Cleveland traded the disgruntled running back to the Houston Texans on Thursday for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Browns are getting a fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder.
One of the NFL's most versatile backs over the past four seasons, Johnson had grown unhappy with his role and asked to be traded earlier this year after the Browns signed suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt, who will sit out the season's first eight games.
Browns general manager John Dorsey had been adamant he wasn't going to "give away" the 25-year-old Johnson, and he resisted several offers before striking a deal with the Texans.
Houston was looking for a proven backup to play behind starter Lamar Miller. The Texans released D'Onta Foreman earlier this week.
Johnson, who has been sidelined for much of training camp with a hamstring injury, is a shifty runner, solid at blitz protection and can play some wide receiver if the Texans need him to.
Miffed by what he called the Browns' lack of loyalty toward him, Johnson skipped the team's voluntary offseason program. In June, he doubled down on his trade request, saying loyalty "is not a one-way street."
Johnson was drafted in the third round in 2015 after starring at Miami, where he is the school's career rushing leader. He ran for 1,286 yards, caught 235 passes for 2,170 and scored 13 touchdowns for some bad Browns teams.
• Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after being criticized about it by one of his players.
Receiver Kenny Stills' comments Wednesday followed a report by the Washington Post that Ross plans to host a fundraiser for the president.
Stills tweeted a screen capture from Ross' anti-racism RISE initiative's website and wrote, "You can't have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."
The mission statement says RISE "educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."
Ross' fundraiser is scheduled for Friday at his home on Long Island, the Post said.
• Nick Bosa’s outstanding rookie training camp came to a dramatic pause Wednesday, when the 49ers top draft pick sustained an ankle injury.
An MRI revealed only a sprain rather than a fracture, as was the case with a similar ankle injury to cornerback Jason Verrett, NFL Network reported.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, shortly after Bosa walked off the field on his own accord, said: “I think he’s all right. I still haven’t heard from the performance staff, but I don’t think there’s anything to worry about.”
The 49ers season opener is not until Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay, so Bosa and Verrett likely have enough time to heal an ankle injury, even if Bosa’s costs him his first exhibition season. Knee and Achilles injuries basically wiped out Verrett’s past three seasons with the Chargers.
• Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has signed with the Miami Dolphins two weeks after the Arizona Cardinals released their 2016 first-round draft pick.
Nkemdiche is still recovering from ACL surgery last December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday.
He played in 27 games in three injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals. Last year he started six games and had 4½ sacks.
• Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers.
Quinn was acquired in a trade with Miami in the offseason. The league said Thursday the ninth-year player is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, but he is out until the regular season after breaking his left hand in practice at training camp.
• The Cowboys are donating $50,000 to a fund for victims of the mass shooting that killed 22 people and left about two dozen others injured in El Paso, Texas.
The team said Wednesday the NFL Foundation was planning a matching donation to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims' Fund. Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson is chairwoman of the NFL Foundation.
• The Bengals and NFL Foundation are donating $75,000 to help those directly affected by a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio that left 10 people dead.
The donation to The Dayton Foundation will go to a fund for the wounded and the families of those killed in the city's popular Oregon District early Sunday. The shooting occurred a few hours after 22 people were killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas.
