Brown, Fogelman break through

Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of the race and slowed activity as daylight faded over the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Brown was among a handful of drivers claiming over the radio it was too dark to see and the race needed to be called, a decision NASCAR made with six laps remaining.
Brown sobbed over his team radio as he thanked his father, who owns tiny Brandonbilt Motorsports along with his son.
“We did it, Dad, we did it! We did it, we won!” he radioed.
He did several burnouts to celebrate his first win in 113 Xfinity Series races over six seasons. After collecting the checkered flag, Brown stood atop his car and screamed “Let's Go!” then energetically saluted the crowd.
“This is everything we hoped and dreamed for, this is everything,” Brown said. “Everything I've ever wanted to do is take the trophy home to mom and dad.”
It was the second upset winner of the day at Talladega, where Tate smashed his way to his first career victory in the Truck Series race that opened the doubleheader. Neither winner is competing for the championship in their respective series, muddying both the Xfinity and Truck Series playoff grids.
Only reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric has clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs headed into next Saturday's race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight at Charlotte.
• A former driver in NASCAR's lower divisions was killed Saturday in a shooting in Athens, Ga., that also wounded a woman, investigators said.
John Wes Townley, 31, died in the shooting in a neighborhood around 9 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald.
A 30-year-old woman was hurt, but police didn't give details about her injuries.
Police have spoken to the shooter, who knew the victims. The shooting appeared to be related to domestic violence, Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.
• NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled.
The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile superspeedway behind the pace car.
Golf
Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday when South Korea's best two players faltered down the stretch.
Starting the final round five shots behind, Boutier ran off six birdies on the front nine of the windy Bayside Course at Seaview to join a growing list of contenders.
The 27-year-old from France holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then birdied the par-5 18th from 5 feet to set the target at 14-under 199.
Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, who shared the lead going into the final round, couldn't catch her.
Ko, going for her third win in her last five starts on the LPGA Tour, appeared to be in control until she started missing putts from the 10-foot range.
“I needed more birdies, but I couldn't,” Ko said. “I needed a little more luck.”
Park rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th to reach 13 under, and she tied for the lead on the next hole when Ko hit into a bunker and missed an 8-foot par putt.
Road racing
Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols.
Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.
But as a precaution Lemma was taken back to his hotel after completing the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second.
Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya, who finished 27 seconds behind Lemma, and third-placed Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia were allowed on the podium. The top place was taken by Lemma's agent, Gianni Demadonna.
In the women's race, Joyciline Jepkosgei was victorious on her debut after opting to to compete in London over the defense of her New York title next month. The Kenyan won in 2:17:43. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.