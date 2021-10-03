Brown, Fogelman break through

Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of the race and slowed activity as daylight faded over the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Brown was among a handful of drivers claiming over the radio it was too dark to see and the race needed to be called, a decision NASCAR made with six laps remaining.

Brown sobbed over his team radio as he thanked his father, who owns tiny Brandonbilt Motorsports along with his son.

“We did it, Dad, we did it! We did it, we won!” he radioed.

He did several burnouts to celebrate his first win in 113 Xfinity Series races over six seasons. After collecting the checkered flag, Brown stood atop his car and screamed “Let's Go!” then energetically saluted the crowd.

“This is everything we hoped and dreamed for, this is everything,” Brown said. “Everything I've ever wanted to do is take the trophy home to mom and dad.”