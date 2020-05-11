Brother of Kobe's pilot speaks out

A brother of the pilot at the center of the Kobe Bryant crash says the NBA star accepted the risks of flying in a helicopter, so his family has no right to money from the pilot’s estate.
Berge Zobayan argues in an answer to Vanessa Bryant’s wrongful death lawsuit that pilot Ara Zobayan “bears no responsibility” for the high-speed helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others on a morning of blinding fog last January.
“Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved,” the new paperwork filed Friday states.
“This negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility,” the filing argues.
The brother further argues that “any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence, fault or wrongful conduct of third parties, whom this answering defendant neither controlled nor had the right to control.”
Vanessa Bryant filed her wrongful death claim in February, naming Zobayan and the helicopter company who owned the chopper, Island Express, as defendants.
The lawsuit alleged that Island Express was only certified to fly under visual flight rules, meaning with adequate visibility, and that foggy conditions the day of the tragedy should have grounded the chopper before it slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.
Island Express had not yet answered the complaint as of Monday morning, according to an online docket.
Football
The Miami Dolphins have come to an agreement with the first of the team’s three 2020 first-round picks, locking up former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year deal that features a team-option for the fifth year.
Tagovailoa, who was selected fifth-overall in April’s NFL draft despite suffering a season-ending right hip injury in November, will receive $30.28 million over the first four years of the deal, according to a league source.
He’ll receive a signing bonus of $19,578,500, and all four years of his contract are fully guaranteed. That means if Tagovailoa suffers a medical setback that ends his career prematurely or the Dolphins choose to release him before the deal expires, he’ll receive all of the remaining $10.7 million owed, which is standard for players selected in the first round.
The Dolphins can trigger the fifth-year option in Tagovailoa’s contract in May of 2023, and it commits to pay Tagovailoa a salary that’s north of $24.8 million for the 2024 season. That price would go up by 2023 because it pays each player selected in the top 10 a salary equaling the transition tag amount the year the option was exercised.
The fifth-year option is only guaranteed for injury until the first day of the 2024 league year.
That means if Tagovailoa has a productive NFL career as a starter by the start of the 2023 season, the Dolphins will have paid him more than $55 million for the first five years of his NFL career.
- The Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker, who is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda.
Fluker has 92 games of NFL experience over seven years with three teams, most recently the Seattle Seahawks. He has played primarily at right guard, the position Yanda manned for the majority of his 13 seasons before retiring in March.
Fluker signed a one-year contract, the Ravens announced Monday. He has 88 career starts, the last 57 of them at guard.
Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung says he’s appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the National Football League Players Association alleging unfair labor practices.
The National Labor Relations Board last Thursday dismissed charges Okung brought against the NFLPA.
Okung has been outspoken against the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was ratified by players on March 15, contending the players’ union violated its own voting procedures during the approval process. Okung’s lawsuit contends the CBA proposal never should have been sent to individual players for a vote after the union’s executive committee initially voted to reject approval of the CBA, 6-5.
Okung also contended the NFLPA tried to silence his right to speak on the matter.
Okung said in a statement on Monday that “the ongoing gaslighting of NFL players is the modern equivalent of walking though the valley of the shadow of death; creating fear is the goal. The ‘dismissal’ of my claim changes nothing about the facts it contains and the reality of my experience.”
He also urged players to “continue to chip away at the systemic corruptions even as the NLRB declines to deliver accountability.”
The NFLPA has not responded to Okung’s appeal.
Soccer
The highest-ranking soccer official in Ukraine has been the target of FIFA and UEFA investigators regarding millions of dollars in development money paid to his national federation.
UEFA executive committee member Andriy Pavelko cooperated with the European soccer body’s probe and denied any wrongdoing, according to a reply he wrote to the FIFA ethics committee. The leaked letter was published on Twitter by a magazine writer in Switzerland and confirmed by The Associated Press.
“I am more than happy to keep you apprised of any and all developments in the UEFA investigation and Swiss court proceedings.” the Ukrainian soccer federation president wrote to FIFA investigator Maria Claudia Rojas in the October 2019 letter.
Pavelko stated in the letter that he had corresponded with investigators from UEFA since September 2018 to explain separate multi-million euro (dollar) payments it sent in 2017 to the Ukrainian federation.
UEFA said Monday it does not comment to confirm or deny details of possible investigations.
Colleges
College basketball victory leader Gene Bess of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., has retired.
The 85-year-old coach announced the decision Saturday. Son Brian, a longtime assistant, took over the top job at the junior college.
He fought health problems the last few seasons.
Bess was 1,300-416 in 50 seasons at Three Rivers — 143 more victories than NCAA Division I leader Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Bess led the Raiders to national titles in 1979 and 1992.
Latrell Sprewell starred at Three Rivers under Bess before going on to Alabama and the NBA.
- The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams.
The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for the 2020-21 season, according to a news release Monday.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating.
The adjusted efficiency rating is a team’s net efficiency based upon strength of opponent and location for all games played. Strength of schedule also has been modernized to reflect a truer measure of how difficult it is to defeat opponents based upon a difficulty score for each game.
The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin,
The NCAA adopted the NET rankings in 2018 to replace the RPI for evaluating teams for the tournament.
