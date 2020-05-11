Brother of Kobe's pilot speaks out

The lawsuit alleged that Island Express was only certified to fly under visual flight rules, meaning with adequate visibility, and that foggy conditions the day of the tragedy should have grounded the chopper before it slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.

Island Express had not yet answered the complaint as of Monday morning, according to an online docket.

Football

The Miami Dolphins have come to an agreement with the first of the team’s three 2020 first-round picks, locking up former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year deal that features a team-option for the fifth year.

Tagovailoa, who was selected fifth-overall in April’s NFL draft despite suffering a season-ending right hip injury in November, will receive $30.28 million over the first four years of the deal, according to a league source.

He’ll receive a signing bonus of $19,578,500, and all four years of his contract are fully guaranteed. That means if Tagovailoa suffers a medical setback that ends his career prematurely or the Dolphins choose to release him before the deal expires, he’ll receive all of the remaining $10.7 million owed, which is standard for players selected in the first round.