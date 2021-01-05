Brookfield Zoo offers 'Bringing the Zoo to You' live chats

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Chicago Zoological Society’s animal care staff will once again present its “Bringing the Zoo to You” Facebook Live chats Monday through Friday while Brookfield Zoo is closed in January and February.

The weekday chats are a way to keep the zoo and its animals connected to the public during its temporary closure before reopening to guests on March 1. The chats became popular when the zoo was previously closed earlier this year from mid-March through June to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Each weekday at 11 a.m., animal care specialists at Brookfield Zoo will share interesting and fun facts about many of the animals as well as answer questions from viewers. Upcoming chats will feature an update on Pistachio, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle who arrived at the zoo this past fall; Humboldt penguins; North American river otters; snow leopards; Raisin, a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth; and orangutans, to name just a few.

Those who cannot tune in at 11 a.m. can access “Bringing the Zoo to You” videos on Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Weekly videos

In addition to the live chats, the Chicago Zoological Society’s education staff is producing weekly videos called “Bringing the Play Zoo to You,” which are geared towards young children. Play partners will present a different theme each week that highlights ways kids can explore nature, learn about animals and do activities from home. Posted on Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page and YouTube channel every Thursday, each of the videos are available in English and Spanish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0