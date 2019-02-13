Joe Flacco has gone from Denver Broncos tormentor to savior.
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade the veteran quarterback to the Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because neither team announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing trades until the start of the league year on March 13. Flacco, the MVP of the 2013 Super Bowl following a miraculous win at top-seeded Denver, became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson, the former Louisville star who led the Ravens into the playoffs after Flacco got hurt. The Broncos again needed an upgrade at QB after Case Keenum’s middling debut in Denver, where a 6-10 finish led general manager John Elway to turn to Vic Fangio , his fourth head coach in six seasons. Now, he’s landed his seventh quarterback since Peyton Manning’s tearful retirement following Denver’s win in Super Bowl 50. The others all bombed: draft picks Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly, trade acquisition Mark Sanchez and Keenum, who threw for 18 TDs and a career-high 15 interceptions last season to go with a career-high 34 sacks.
Flacco has three years and $63 million left on his contract with a salary of $18.5 million next season, which is 10th-highest in the NFL at his position. His cap hit of that same amount is 21st among quarterbacks in the league.
- Place-kicker Josh Lambo has signed a four-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping him from hitting free agency next month.
Lambo set a franchise record for consecutive made field goals last season. He converted 24 straight between Nov. 19, 2017 and Nov. 11, 2018.
In 2018, he made 19 of 21 field goals and became the first in Jaguars history to post consecutive seasons with a field goal rate of at least 90 percent.
- The Alliance of American Football was a ratings winner in its inaugural weekend, but founder Charlie Ebersol realizes it is a small sample size.
“We feel really good about them and that our theory that Americans want more football tends to be true,” Ebersol said in a phone interview. “However, we still have to remain slow and steady in building things. We are going to be facing stiff competition as soon as next month (with the NCAA Tournament).”
The games Saturday on CBS averaged 3.25 million viewers, which was more than ABC’s broadcast of the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2.67 million), according to Nielsen. Most of the country could see San Diego at San Antonio while the rest could see Atlanta at Orlando.
Golf
Sergio Garcia apologized in a statement and in person to the players in his group when he damaged five greens at the Saudi International.
He apologized in a social media post and in an interview at his locker Wednesday at Riviera. That has been the easy part. He has had plenty of experience over the years.
Garcia said the challenge now is to make sure it does not happen again, knowing that the scrutiny of his behavior will be greater than ever.
“I’m sure I’m going to hear it throughout the year,” Garcia told The Associated Press in his first interview since he was disqualified Feb. 2 for the damage he did to five greens out of frustration early in the third round.
“My job is to make sure I deal with it the best way possible, and show them that I can grow, that I can move forward and I can be who I am in the right way,” he said. “I want to face my mistakes head on. My job is to go out there and enjoy my game and show everyone that no matter what, I can be the best behaved guy in the classroom. ... I just hope I can maintain their respect.”
Road racing
NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson’s schedule is busy enough.
But what’s one more race, especially when it’s one he’s dreamed of running for more than five years.
The Boston Marathon has been on Johnson’s mind and his to-do list ever since the tragic 2013 bombing near the finish line killed three people and injured hundreds.
Until now, though, NASCAR’s schedule never made it possible for Johnson to race hundreds of miles one day and run 26.2 miles 48 hours later.
Two days after the NASCAR’s April 13 race in Richmond, Va., Johnson will lace up his running shoes in Boston for his first marathon.
“I have Sunday to recover and then try to go run it,” he said. “That was was kind of a key moment in time for me.”
