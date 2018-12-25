Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay's sensational rookie season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver's loss at Oakland, a person with knowledge of the MRI results told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report by 9News in Denver that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.
Lindsay will miss the Broncos' final game against the Chargers (11-4) on Sunday, and it appears unlikely he'll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.
Lindsay was injured in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, a third consecutive defeat that ensured the team of back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.
He'll be replaced by fellow rookie Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker on Sunday, when they'll need seek to avoid posting double-digit losses in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1966-67.
CARDINALS: Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by Washington after he criticized the team, was signed Tuesday by the Arizona Cardinals.
Swearinger said Monday, when he was cut by the Redskins, that he received no explanation for the move. A day later, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers and placed offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (foot) on injured reserve.
Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. He also was critical of the team earlier this season.
Swearinger was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this season with Washington after making a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 64 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defensed while starting all 15 games. He rejoins the Cardinals after playing 20 regular-season games for them in 2015-16.
He spent his first two pro season with Houston, then played seven games in 2015 for Tampa Bay.
