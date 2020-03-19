Broncos free up money by waiving Flacco

Another veteran NFL quarterback is hitting the open market.
The Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Flacco went 2-6 as Denver's starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch and was named the incumbent in 2020.
This week the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with free agent Jeff Driskel, who will back up Lock.
The move to cut ties with Flacco comes with a $13 million cap hit for the Broncos in 2020, but it frees up $10 million to spend in free agency.
The MVP of Super Bowl 47 while with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco has missed large chunks of the past two seasons with injures, playing in nine games in 2018 in Baltimore and eight in 2019.
Last season he threw for just six touchdowns with five interceptions and he was sacked a whopping 26 times in his eight starts.
After the season ended, Flacco said he was optimistic he'd be medically cleared to continue his career and was open to a backup job if it came to that.
"I'm probably a little bit more worried about other things at this point," Flacco said on Dec. 30. "If that's what it has to be, then, I want to play football ... whether it's here or wherever, if that's what it's going to take for me to get back in and start playing again, then yeah, I'll go that route."
Flacco said at the time he felt good enough to throw the football but "the question is, when got hit or something like that, how I would hold up? The answer is probably not good at this point."
Flacco said at the time he wasn't sure if he'd need surgery and would get periodic MRIs in the offseason.
Coach Vic Fangio said at the NFL scouting combine last month that Flacco hadn't been medically cleared.
Providing he eventually can pass a physical, Flacco joins a Who's Who of quarterbacks available to the highest bidder, a list topped by Tom Brady, who's leaving New England after 20 years for Tampa Bay.
Other QBs on the move include: Teddy Bridgewater (from New Orleans to Carolina), Philip Rivers (from L.A. Chargers to Indianapolis), Case Keenum (from Washington to Cleveland), Chase Daniel (from Chicago to Detroit) and Marcus Mariota (from Tennessee to Las Vegas).
Also available are: Cam Newton (by way of trade), Jameis Winston, Josh McCown, Blake Bortles and Mike Glennon, among others.
BROWNS: The Cleveland Browns beefed up their defensive front, agreeing to terms with former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.
Billings is the third defensive player to strike a deal with the Browns in the past 24 hours. The team reached deals with linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Karl Joseph on Wednesday.
A fourth-round pick in 2016 from Baylor, Billings sat out his rookie season with a knee injury. He’s started 37 games, 30 over the past two seasons while recording 67 tackles, 3½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
He’s expected to start up front with Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi.
RAMS: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and left tackle Andrew Whitworth have donated $250,000 apiece to pay for 2 million meals with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
The Rams announced the charitable donation as the first gift heading into a virtual telethon in conjunction with KABC-TV, to be held next Tuesday. The money raised will benefit the food bank and United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund.
The 38-year-old Whitworth agreed to a three-year contract Wednesday to stay with the Rams. He has spent the past three seasons with the Rams, while Goff was the Rams’ first draft pick after returning home to Los Angeles.
VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey have agreed to terms on a new contract.
Bailey was fourth in the NFL in 2019 with a 93.1 percent field goal rate, his best since 2015. Bailey made 27 of 29 kicks, including all three tries from 50-plus yards. Bailey also landed touchbacks on 66 of 87 kickoffs.
Since joining the team two games into the 2018 season, Bailey has stabilized a critical position that had been in flux for several years. The 32-year-old joined veteran punter Britton Colquitt in returning to the Vikings, after both specialists became free agents.