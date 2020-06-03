Broncos' Fangio apologizes for comments

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren’t problems in the NFL.
“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,” Fangio said in an apology posted on the team’s Twitter account Wednesday.
“While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives,” Fangio added. “I should have been more clear and I am sorry.”
Fangio said he only meant to convey that in his experience, those ills didn't exist in locker rooms or on the playing field where teams rallied behind common goals. “Unfortunately, we don’t live or work only within those confines,” Fangio said. “Outside of those lines — both in the NFL and society —there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.”
He concluded his lengthy apology by saying, “I look forward to listening to the players -- both individually and collectively -- to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change.”
Fangio, a 61-year-old white head coach, faced plenty of blowback on social media and was criticized as being tone-deaf after his comments in a video call with members of the media on Tuesday. He had suggested discrimination and racism weren’t issues in the NFL.
Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs tweeted, “Is he blind??” and his teammate, running back Chris Carson, called Fangio “a joke.” Diggs and Carson are black.
Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy told ESPN’s Golic and Wingo that while he concurred with Fangio’s view of an NFL meritocracy on the playing field, the league wasn’t immune to society’s ills. “To say there’s no racism and no problem, I think, really is not recognizing the situation,” Dungy said.
TRAINING CAMPS: All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Carolina, Washington and the Los Angeles Rams are among those that stage portions of training camp elsewhere.
“The league’s decision was made based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs,” the Colts said in a release.
Goodell also ordered no joint practices for teams, something that had become increasing popular in recent summers.
“We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment,” Goodell said in the memo sent to teams.
The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July. Dallas usually trains in Oxnard, California, and Pittsburgh in nearby Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
The Cowboys have never held their entire preseason at home. The Steelers have trained at St. Vincent College in Latrobe for more than a half-century.
The league has canceled all in-person workouts at team facilities, which only in the past two weeks have begun opening on a limited basis. No coaches nor players other than those undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation have been allowed in those facilities.
Soon, the NFL is hopeful of having club complexes fully open, but under strict medical guidelines including social distancing protocols.
CHARGERS: Defensive lineman Damion Square has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise said Wednesday.
Square will be going into his eighth season in the league and seventh with the Chargers. He has appeared in every game the past three seasons, including 15 starts.
The 6-foot-2, 293-pound nose tackle had a career-high 56 tackles last season, including 11 against Chicago on Oct. 27.
Square has appeared in 75 career games with 23 starts. He has 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks.
