Brockers returns to L.A.

The Baltimore Ravens won't have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all, and now he's headed back to Los Angeles.
Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team's training facility due to restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.
The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain Brockers sustained last season. Brockers' agent, Scott Casterline, had two independent doctors — including Dallas Cowboys head physician Dr. Dan Cooper — examine the eight-year veteran.
Casterline reported that both doctors found arthritis in the ankle but insisted that Brockers “can play with it."
That evidently wasn't good enough for Baltimore. Unable to verify the extent of the injury through an examination by their own doctors, the Ravens sought to amend the proposed contract.
“I didn't know why Baltimore took a hard stance on that," Casterline told The Associated Press on Friday. “I think the coronavirus, not allowing their doctors to get their hands on Michael, was the key thing. But I had good resources to objectively look at him."
No settlement could be reached, and early Friday morning the Ravens wrote on Twitter: “The Ravens will not sign Michael Brockers as previously reported after being unable to come to an agreement on terms of a contract."
Casterline's view was that the Ravens asked for too much of a concession for an injury that really should not have been that big an issue.
“They came back and tried to restructure what we agreed to, to really eliminate all risk," Casterline said, “and I just didn't feel like that was fair, especially when we had other people saying he would be fine."
Shortly after the Ravens shut down the deal, Brockers agreed upon a contract with the Rams that Casterline described as “very close to what the Ravens initially offered."
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brockers made the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles with the Rams in 2016, and he has started at least 14 games in seven consecutive seasons while playing all along their defensive line. Only long snapper Jake McQuaide has been the with the Rams longer than Brockers among their active players.
The likable locker room leader was a key run stopper in the Rams’ 3-4 defense for the past three seasons alongside Aaron Donald, doing much of the line's dirty work while Donald racked up accolades.
LIONS: The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deal had not been announced. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.
Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.
Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks.
Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.
Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season's Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by Minnesota in the seventh round out of Kansas State in 2017, and the 49ers signed him off the Vikings' practice squad.
Lee played in 38 games for the 49ers in three seasons, including six starts. He started one game last season.
OBITUARY: Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 61.
The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden." He did not cite a cause.
Tausch was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1982, playing seven seasons for them. He was their starting right guard for five years, until joining the 49ers in 1989 in what was his final NFL season. It ended with a Super Bowl ring.
"He was very quiet, always did his job and never backed down from anybody," former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer said in an interview for the team's website. “He was a great teammate. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
