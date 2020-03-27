Brockers returns to L.A.

Casterline's view was that the Ravens asked for too much of a concession for an injury that really should not have been that big an issue.

“They came back and tried to restructure what we agreed to, to really eliminate all risk," Casterline said, “and I just didn't feel like that was fair, especially when we had other people saying he would be fine."

Shortly after the Ravens shut down the deal, Brockers agreed upon a contract with the Rams that Casterline described as “very close to what the Ravens initially offered."

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brockers made the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles with the Rams in 2016, and he has started at least 14 games in seven consecutive seasons while playing all along their defensive line. Only long snapper Jake McQuaide has been the with the Rams longer than Brockers among their active players.

The likable locker room leader was a key run stopper in the Rams’ 3-4 defense for the past three seasons alongside Aaron Donald, doing much of the line's dirty work while Donald racked up accolades.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.