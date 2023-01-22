'Broadway in Love' is Signature Spotlight theme

RACINE — From meet-cutes to deep devotion and everything in between, musicals celebrate the power of love in song during the Signature Spotlight Concert, “Broadway in Love,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The perfect show for a Valentine’s date or a special evening with friends, cozy up to the Racine Theatre Guild and join them to celebrate the beautiful, tragic and even hysterically funny aspects of love. Song selections include “Younger Than Springtime,” “Stars and Moon,” “Being Alive,” “You Matter to Me,” “If This Isn’t Love” and more.

Under the direction of Robert Kroes, the concert will feature soloists Kaylee Anable, Ian Anderson, Rylie Armantrout, Sarah Gorke, Kaya Gravely, Christopher Johnston, Danielle Katers, Annette Kordus, Delaina Kuzelka, Mary Leigh Sturino, Shelly Melendez, Ashley Mulder, Thomas Otto, Vanessa Schroeder-Weber, Kyle Simonsen and Rachael Swartz. It will be hosted by Maddie Anderlik and Andrew Dorst.

Signature Spotlight concerts are musical revue concerts featuring current volunteers, new voices, professional musicians and more from the Racine area with a variety of themes and song styles.