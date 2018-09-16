Paul Broadhurst won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his PGA Tour Champions-leading third victory of the season, closing with a birdie to beat Brandt Jobe by two strokes in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills at Grand Blanc, Mich.
Fighting a back injury, Broadhurst rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 11th with birdies on the par-4 12th and par-5 13th and made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.
"Pretty special," Broadhurst said. "I was seriously wondering whether I would play this week. Back home last week, and pulled a muscle in my back. The physio has done a great job out here this week to get me fit."
The 53-year-old Englishman finished at 15-under 201 on the tree-lined layout that was the longtime home of the PGA Tour's Buick Open.
"At times it was really scrappy," Broadhurst said. "My game wasn't totally in the groove. It was in spells. ... And the rhythm was getting quicker and quicker. But that goes with the pressure of leading the tournament, I'm sure."
Jobe birdied five of the first six holes on the back nine in a 67. He's winless on the 50-and-over tour.
"It's frustrating because you only get so many chances, right?" Jobe said. "I had a good chance today, especially the way I played the back nine. Gosh, I mean, 18 I've got L-wedge in, I hit it 15 feet on 17. So every hole I had a great chance on the back nine, that's all you can ask for. I just didn't get it done, which is frustrating."
Tom Lehman bogeyed the 18th for a 70 to drop into a tie for third with Mark O'Meara (69) at 13 under.
• Angela Stanford ended her long wait for a first major title when her 3-under 68 was enough to win the Evian Championship by one shot after long-time leader Amy Olson made double bogey on the 18th at Evian-Les-Bains, France.
At age 40, and 15 years after she was runner-up at the U.S. Women's Open, Stanford's wild final few holes gave her a 12-under total of 272.
Olson missed a six-foot putt for bogey on the 18th to force a playoff, while Stanford waited near the green signing autographs for dozens of young spectators.
Stanford, who got the last of her five LPGA Tour titles in 2012, put her hands to her mouth on hearing she had won, and was in tears during television interviews.
Stanford earned a $577,500 check for making her 14th career top-10 finish in majors a winning one.
Track & field
On a spectacular day for track and field fans, Kevin Mayer of France set a decathlon world record in front of a home crowd at Paris, just hours after Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record in Berlin.
Competing at the Decastar event in Talence, southwestern France, world champion Mayer finished with a total of 9,126 points, improving on the previous record of 9,045 set by American athlete Ashton Eaton at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.
Earlier, Kipchoge clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds at the Berlin Marathon.
The 33-year-old overturned the previous world record set in Berlin by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 by 1 minute, 18 seconds.
Basketball
Dwyane Wade looked into the camera, stood alone in the middle of a darkened room and talked for 10 minutes. He struggled with his words at times, unable to control his emotions. He wept.
And finally, he made what he called the hardest decision of his life.
One more year.
Retirement needs to wait a little bit longer for Wade, who announced Sunday night in a video taped earlier in the day that he's returning for a 16th and final NBA season. He basically spent the entirety of the last four months weighing his options, and retirement — even just a few days ago — was an extremely real possibility in his mind.
Obituary
Clay Riddell, the billionaire oilman and co-owner of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has died. He was 81.
The Flames and Paramount Resources confirmed his death Sunday, with the oil and natural gas company saying he died Saturday.
