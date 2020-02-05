Brittany A Fransen
Brittany A Fransen

Brittany Fransen.jpg

Brittany A Fransen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

