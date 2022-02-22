British government seeks punishment

The British government led calls for the Champions League final to be taken out of Russia on Tuesday to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine, prompting UEFA to say it would reconsider hosting rights.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted concerns about the showpiece men's game being played in St. Petersburg on May 28 as he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to conduct a full invasion of Ukraine.

Russia sparked an outcry by announcing on Monday that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extended to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.

“It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia," Johnson told the House of Commons.

“He is going to end up with ... a Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status, no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.”

In response, European football's governing body for the first time acknowledged a risk to Russia staging the event.

“UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation," the Champions League organizer said in a statement, "and any decision would be made in due course if necessary.”

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Ukraine crisis was discussed by top-level officials at UEFA on Tuesday, including its president, Aleksander Ceferin. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss talks assessing the geopolitical situation.

Football

A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

During a court hearing on Monday, defense attorney Rusty Hardin had asked that depositions in the case be delayed until after an ongoing criminal investigation of the allegations against Watson concluded.

Hardin said Houston police have already forwarded their findings to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and he believed a grand jury could make a decision in the case by April 1. Eight of the women filed criminal complaints against Watson. The FBI is also reviewing the allegations.

“I know that Deshaun is more than willing to give his testimony and to give depositions. I’m saying as his lawyer I think it would be crazy to allow it until we know what’s going to happen on the criminal side,” Hardin said.

In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the appointments but that he never coerced anyone.

Boxing

Tyson Fury's world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place on April 23, the WBC champion said Tuesday while announcing a social-media blackout until after the all-British fight.

Details of the fight haven't been announced by either boxer's promoter.

However, Fury took to Twitter to reveal the date of the bout, hours after saying Whyte had signed a contract.

Accompanying the announcement by Fury was a video in which he said he was "out of bounds until May."

"Gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs," Fury said. "I'll never underestimate anybody in my life, and I'll give this man all the respect he deserves."

The fight is set to be held in Britain.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) hasn't fought since his dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in October, which completed their entertaining trilogy.

After months of drawn-out negotiations, Frank Warren, Fury's U.K. promoter, won a purse bid for the bout at just over $41 million. That's the richest purse bid in boxing history.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury's belt and is getting his first world title shot.

College football

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

The university board of trustees approved the contract extension Tuesday, also increasing the football staff salary pool to $5.2 million per year.

Fickell filled various coaching positions at his alma mater Ohio State before being hired by Cincinnati in 2017. He led the Bearcats to the American Athletic Conference title each of the past two seasons and to 13 wins last season.

Cincinnati was the first Group of Five team to make the CFP in 2021 before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats have finished in the AP Top 25 four straight years, including No. 4 in the final poll last season.

