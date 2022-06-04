Briscoe secures first pole

Chase Briscoe finally has a pole to go with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season.

The second-year driver for Stewart-Haas Racing drove through a bobble at the end of the backstretch and turned a lap of 138.274 mph on Saturday in Madison, Ill., giving himself the best starting spot for the first time in his 51st career start.

“The first round I felt like I under-drove extremely bad. The second round I felt like I over-drove,” said Briscoe, who won in March at Phoenix — a track that shares many of the same characteristics with World Wide Technology Raceway.

“It’s exciting to be part of the inaugural event here,” he said, “but better to be leading the field to green.”

Austin Cindric gave Ford the front row with a lap of 137.775 mph for Team Penske, while Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start in the second row and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five in qualifying.

“I mean, it’s cool to be on the pole, right? I say it all the time, I never thought I’d run a Cup race, or even run a Truck race,” Briscoe said. “I think we have a good car capable of winning. We just have to put it all together and minimize or mistakes, and as a driver, that’s something I haven’t done a very good job of so far this season.”

Cindric was among the fastest during a practice session Friday, which gave many drivers their first look at the track east of downtown St. Louis, and he was near the top of the speed chart throughout Saturday’s qualifying.

“The Fords have really brought some speed. The track really suits us,” Cindric said. “It sounds like (Briscoe) screwed up his lap and he’s still on the pole, so he’s probably going to murder everyone tomorrow.”

Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Ross Chastain also made the final round of qualifying.

Among those who didn’t was Brad Keselowski, who was back in 30th after another poor session. He didn’t have much speed when he unloaded Friday and lamented the changes to NASCAR’s weekend schedules, which have taken away most of the practice time that once gave teams a chance to make adjustments to their cars.

“It’s always hard to go backward, but we’ve been here three days and we had an hour to practice,” Keselowski said. “I don’t know how that saves us much money over having a 3-hour practice session.”

Keselowski envisions a return to the old setup of practice and qualifying on Friday and a final practice Saturday before Sunday races, which would be especially helpful as he grows and develops his team. But he also thinks the setup has the ability to help everyone in the garage area, whether teams are established or not.

NASCAR TRUCKS: Corey Heim got the caution flag he needed with three laps to go in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday in Madison, Ill.

Then he got another one to end it with him in front.

Heim was fortunate to get the bottom lane for the final green-white-checkered restart, held off teammate Chandler Smith to start the two-lap sprint around World Wide Technology Raceway, then put some distance on hard-luck Christian Eckes when a heavy wreck behind them ended the race with the leaders on the back stretch.

It was Heim’s second career win after triumphing last season at Las Vegas.

“I can’t believe I got the bottom right there. That’s unbelievable,” Heim said. “Great push by my teammate right there.”

Eckes was cruising to the win when a caution flew with three laps to go, forcing NASCAR’s version of overtime. He wound up picking the outside lane, spun his tires on the restart and was fortunate to get around Smith to finish second.

“Just didn’t get a good launch,” he said. “Two of the last three races we’ve been leading when a caution comes out late.”

INDYCAR: Helio Castroneves won his first race on Belle Isle, in his seventh start for Team Penske, and basically boss Roger Penske’s backyard.

Castroneves celebrated that victory by exiting his car and climbing one of the fences surrounding the temporary street course. The Spider-Man climb became his signature and Castroneves has scaled the fencing at the Detroit Grand Prix three different times.

As the Detroit Grand Prix prepares to exit Belle Isle following Sunday’s race, Castroneves wants to replicate that inaugural 2000 fence climb one final time.

“It might be the same fence,” Castroneves said. “This place, I’ve been coming here a long time. But things change. I’m glad that at least I’m here for the last race. I would love to win my first win here and win the last one, too.”

The Detroit Grand Prix began as a downtown street race for Formula One in 1982 and closed its seven-year run with three consecutive victories by Ayrton Senna. But the F1 sanctioning fees were exorbitant and promoters rebranded the race for CART, which was the U.S.-based open-wheel series at the time.

That three-year run ended in 1991 and the event shifted the next year to the 2.35-mile temporary course called Belle Isle Raceway. The circuit is located on a 982-acre island park in the Detroit River and even though it’s a narrow and bumpy course, drivers love it.

“I’m going to miss Belle Isle. It’s a place that has a lot of character,” said Pato O’Ward, who is second in the IndyCar standings and earned his first career IndyCar victory at Belle Isle last year.

“If you were to describe the IndyCar Series, I think this track describes it the best. It’s very old school, very raw. Lots of commitment has to come from the driver’s side to extract a lap from this place.”

Penske lives in suburban Detroit and the race is promoted by his group. They decided last year that Sunday will be the final race on Belle Isle and the Detroit Grand Prix will move to a new downtown street course that will utilize elements of the original F1 layout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0