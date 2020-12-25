Artists invited to Spectrum show
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites all fine artists to submit one piece of their artwork for the January “Fine Arts Invitational Show.”
All media is accepted. Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging; canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted along with the media to show it. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale).
Drop off for the artwork will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3. Artists may also call Spectrum 262-634-4345 to arrange for an earlier drop-off time. There is a $25 hanging fee.
The show runs Jan. 9 through Feb. 7.
The nonprofit Spectrum Gallery is dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, non-judgmental gallery and empowers artists to choose their own work for exhibition.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by serendipity or by appointment. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
Cabin Fever 5K set for Jan. 16
BURLINGTON — A Cabin Fever Live or Virtual 5K will be held Saturday, Jan. 16.
The race begins at 9 a.m. at Wehmnoff Jucker Park, 355 N. Pine St. For more information and to register, go to https://5kevents.raceentry.com/cabin-fever-5k-at-hot-chocolate-fest-burlington-wi/race-information.
UWP accepting work for print exhibition
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announces the 27th presentation of the “Parkside National Print Exhibition” in 2021 with its annual call for artists 18 and older currently residing in the United States.
The first show opened at UW-Parkside more than 30 years ago and for three decades the exhibit has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide.
It is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest, founded in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny at UW-Parkside.
The exhibition will take place in the Fine Arts Gallery of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities May 4-Oct. 2 and will include a public reception, announcement of awards and juror’s remarks at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. A $500 Best in Show award will be selected by the juror and announced at the reception.
The juror is John Hitchcock, artist, professor of art and associate dean of arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Eligible prints include prints utilizing traditional, hand-pulled media, including hybrid works combining hand-pulled techniques with new media forms. There are no size restrictions. Prints must have been created within the last two years.
Work must arrive exhibition ready.
If choosing to provide framed works, works must be framed in Plexiglas (not glass) if shipped. 3D prints and prints employing alternative display methods will be considered.
The application deadline is Feb. 15.
A $30 non-refundable entry fee is required for submitting up to four works (one image per work) processed through CallForEntry.org.
A full-color catalogue will be produced for the exhibition. Each accepted artist will receive a complimentary copy of the catalogue.
For more details, go to http://uwp.edu/PNPE.
Volunteer Center closed for holidays
RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc., 6216 Washington Ave., will be closed through Jan. 3 in consideration of volunteers, clients and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Email and voicemail will be periodically monitored by Volunteer Center staff.
During this time, no services will be offered or conducted by Volunteer Center projects. The Volunteer Center encourages donations to organizations sustaining those in need and supporting their mission on social media platforms.
Bingo and ice cream for the vets
UNION GROVE — Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767 of Racine/Kenosha Counties continued its five-year tradition of sponsoring the annual bingo and ice cream social party for residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove Dec. 8.
Chapter 767 members who assisted at the event include George Miller, Tom Banner, Tom Bercher, Don Heck and Jon Rybar.