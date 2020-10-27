Scholarships are funded by the foundation from memorial gifts from families in memory of their loved ones who were nurses or physicians in the community. Organizations and corporations also sponsor scholarships.

Applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org. Applications must be received by Feb. 26. Mail completed applications to Nurses Foundation of Racine Inc., P.O. Box 323, Franksville, WI 53126; or email to nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com.

AAUW-Racine offers scholarships

RACINE — Applications for the scholarships AAUW-Racine annually awards to Racine County women attending two- and four-year accredited colleges are now available.

Scholarships will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2021 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a 4-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications and supporting materials can be submitted on a protected page on AAUW-Racine’s website, https://racine-wi.aauw.net. There are also links to print out hard copies of the application and instructions.