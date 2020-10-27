BASD schedules preschool screenings
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District, 100 N. Kane St., is offering preschool screenings for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development. Screenings will be held at the district office on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8:30-11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 20, 8:30-11 a.m.
- Wednesday, March 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment for one of the screenings by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2021.
Nursing scholarship aps being accepted
RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is accepting applications for scholarships.
Since 1983, the Nurses Foundation of Racine has been providing scholarships to student nurses with the goal of financially supporting nursing education for better community health and better patient care.
Scholarships are funded by the foundation from memorial gifts from families in memory of their loved ones who were nurses or physicians in the community. Organizations and corporations also sponsor scholarships.
Applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org. Applications must be received by Feb. 26. Mail completed applications to Nurses Foundation of Racine Inc., P.O. Box 323, Franksville, WI 53126; or email to nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com.
AAUW-Racine offers scholarships
RACINE — Applications for the scholarships AAUW-Racine annually awards to Racine County women attending two- and four-year accredited colleges are now available.
Scholarships will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2021 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a 4-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Applications and supporting materials can be submitted on a protected page on AAUW-Racine’s website, https://racine-wi.aauw.net. There are also links to print out hard copies of the application and instructions.
A scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders (NCCWSL) in College Park, Md., in May 2021, is also available.
The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is Feb. 15. Winners will be notified on or before April 30. Email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com with any questions.
UWP mini courses now online
SOMERS — As part of an effort to continue providing the community with learning opportunities in the fall, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office has moved some of its mini course offerings online.
Courses feature live instruction and limited class sizes to ensure a quality learning experience.
For more information, go to https://uwp.edu/mini, email Javan Pham at minicourses@uwp.edu or call 262-595-3340.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!