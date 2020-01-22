Briefs for page B3

Correctional center escapee sought

MILWAUKEE — Regional law enforcement was on the lookout for a man who escaped a correctional center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Kenneth T. Ambrose, 38, reportedly escaped from the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes, black dreadlocks, weighing 201 pounds and standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

The Department of Corrections has advised anyone with information regarding Ambrose's whereabouts to "immediately contact law enforcement."

Online court records show that Ambrose pleaded guilty to injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in 2015 in Waukesha County. He has prior convictions for armed robbery in 2007, manufacturing/delivering cocaine in 2002, burglary in 2000 and battery in 1999, all of them in Milwaukee County.

In 1998 in Racine County, he pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

