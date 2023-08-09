RANSOMWARE: The White House on Tuesday held its first-ever cybersecurity "summit" on the ransomware attacks plaguing U.S. schools, in which criminal hackers have dumped online sensitive student data in at least 48 attacks this year.

GRAND CANYON: President Joe Biden was using his visit to Arizona on Tuesday to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, making Native American tribes' and environmentalists' decades long vision to preserve the land a reality.

COUP: Niger's military junta refused the latest diplomatic attempt to reinstall the ousted president, rejecting a proposed visit by representatives of the West African regional bloc, the African Union and United Nations on Tuesday, according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.

CHINA TRADE: China's exports plunged by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Imports tumbled 12.4% and exports fell to $281.8 billion, data showed Tuesday, in a blow to global exporters that look to China as one of the biggest markets for industrial materials, food and consumer goods.

EXODUS: Sudan's escalating conflict has driven more than 4 million people from their homes and triggered outbreaks of disease and an increase in malnutrition, a U.N. official said Tuesday, as clashes between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary force intensify.

PAY RULES: Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects. The new rule will use the definition of prevailing wage, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.